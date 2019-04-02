Lawrenceburg man takes special care of his elderly neighbors

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some are calling a Lawrenceburg man a local hero, but if you ask the man himself he’ll say he’s doing nothing special.

David Bass moved to Lawrenceburg Lions Apartments, a senior living center, about four years ago after his mom passed away. Since then, he's been helping out his neighbors with whatever he can, whether that’s getting their groceries, medications or even taking them to the hospital.

"He's good to take me to the store and doctor when i need to go and all different places always willing to take me," said Barbara Johnson.

The 54-year-old took it upon himself to run errands for his elderly neighbors who may not be able to.

"I enjoy doing it," said Bass, "I think it helps me and them both."

David's health has been declining as well. He told NewsChannel 5 he had a kidney removed after being diagnosed with cancer. His car also broke down three months ago, but as long as David can get up and walk, he says he will.