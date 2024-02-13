Looking for an exciting new opportunity? The Nashville Sounds are hiring a new PA announcer!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This could be your view of every Nashville Sounds game at First Horizon Park this season.

The team is hiring a new PA Announcer for the upcoming season!

I looked up the job listing and it's action-packed! Candidates need to be available to announce all 75 home games and bring enthusiasm and knowledge of the game!

I know what y'all really want to know...how much does it pay? According to the listing, $85 per game.

You can apply by going to the Sounds' website.