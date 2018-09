BOLIVAR, Tenn. - A man wanted out of Hardeman County was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Top 10 Most Wanted list.

Johnathon Shaquile Genes, 24, is wanted by on charges of attempted first degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, and employing a firearm during commission of dangerous felony.

He was described as being 120 lbs. 5'5" tall and having balck hair and brown eyes and face tattoos under his eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to call 1-800-TBI-Find.