Man Charged With Lighting Girlfriend On Fire

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. - A Bedford County woman was badly injured when her boyfriend doused her with lighter fluid and lit her on fire, police said.
Shelbyville police said Rodney Davis, 57, was charged with aggravated domestic assault and aggravated arson in the incident that happened Friday.
Investigators said Davis was scheduled to begin serving 30 days in jail on a prior domestic violence case and was upset. The two got into an argument about it, and the woman decided to go to sleep on an air mattress in their bedroom. Investigators said that is when Davis entered the bedroom and stabbed the mattress with a knife to deflate it. According to police, the woman then tried to fall asleep on the couch, when Davis doused her with lighter fluid and set her on fire.
Shelbyville police said the woman suffered serious injuries to her face, neck, torso and arms. She was sent to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
Investigators said the couple had a history of domestic violence.
Domestic violence is never okay. If you or someone you know is a victim, you can get help by calling the Tennessee Statewide Domestic Violence Helpline at 800-356-6767.
Bedford County Sheriff's Office also has debunked some common myths about domestic violence on its website: Click here.
The Metro Government of Nashville also dedicates a page of its website to help victims of domestic violence find help locally. Click here for that information.