9:43 AM, Nov 15, 2018
LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WTVF) - A man accused of raping a 16-month-old boy in Lawrenceburg has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Top 10 Most Wanted list. 

Lawrenceburg police said they are looking for Simon Dean Porter for questioning in connection with the rape. 

Tennessee River Valley News reports that he is wanted for aggravated rape of a child. 

Authorities were notified by a local physician who examined the child. The boy has since been taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. 

Porter is described as 5-foot-9 inches tall and 260 pounds, with red hair and hazel eyes.

He could be driving a green S-10 pick-up with a red tailgate with possible tag number of 3G2-6Z9.

