Mark Gwyn To Retire As TBI Director

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Mark Gwyn, the director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, has announced he’s retiring.

In a letter to TBI employees on Thursday, Gwyn said it was a decision he had “prayed and thought about” and he believes “this is the right time for me and for the Bureau.”

Gwyn, who has spent 30 years in law enforcement, had headed the state's top law enforcement agency for the past 14 years.

Recently, the TBI had been the subject of a critical state audit, questioning the financial management of the agency.

In addition, a NewsChannel 5 investigation had raised questions about the TBI's hiring practices, including questions about possible nepotism and concerns that Gwyn had ignored a state law that stated that veterans will be given preference in hiring.

As a result, lawmakers have introduced legislation to clarify that veterans hiring law.

Gwyn, in his letter to TBI employees, stated that with the help and hard work of his Bureau family, the TBI “has become the best state law enforcement agency in this state and this country.”

Gwyn said he will remain director until June 1. The selection process for the next director will begin during that time.

