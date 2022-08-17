Watch Now
Missing pregnant woman last contacted in Clarksville three months ago

Posted at 11:39 AM, Aug 17, 2022
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Clarksville Police Department is looking for a 21-year-old woman who was last heard from in May 2022.

Police say Deseria Travis had been living in Clarksville and was pregnant at the time she went missing. She had a due date of August 7.

Travis has brown hair and blue eyes, is 5 feet 8 inches and weighs around 180 pounds.

If you have seen her or know where she may be, you're asked to call police. Anyone with any additional information is asked to please contact Detective Spears at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5607.

