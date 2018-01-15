More Snow Possible Monday Night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - While some may rejoice, this may not be news others want to hear.

Following winter weather that moved through Friday, more snow could be headed to the Mid-State Monday night.

A few flurries could be expected Sunday night into Martin Luther King Jr. Day as the low temperature drops to about 21 degrees.

On Monday, the weather will see a slight warm up during the day thanks to a southerly wind; however, that warm weather will be short lived.

An arctic front will sweep through Monday night through Tuesday morning. A Storm 5 Alert has been issued for that time, from 9 p.m. Monday through noon Tuesday.

That system could bring anywhere from a dusting to two inches of snow to parts of Tennessee. The good news? Unlike Friday, this system looks to be bringing only snow.

Our western counties could begin seeing snow between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday. As the system moves northwest to southeast, Nashville may start to see snow any time between 10 p.m. Monday and midnight.

Once the front pushes through, high temperatures will fall into the 20s, while the overnight lows will be in the single digits.

