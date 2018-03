Nashville Airport To Conduct Emergency Drill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville International Airport has announced plans to conduct a full-scale airport emergency preparedness drill on Saturday.

The drill was scheduled from 9 a.m. until noon. Travelers can expect to see visible aircraft, emergency vehicles and other equipment simulate a plane crash.

The airport’s Department of Public Safety developed a scenario of two airplanes colliding on the runway. BNA officials said there will be more than 100 volunteers onsite acting as victims from the crash, along with real fire, smoke, explosions and a water rescue.

The Federal Aviation Administration mandates airports to conduct full-scale emergency drills every three years to test the response plans.