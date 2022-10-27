7 people injured after train derails at amusement part

A train derailment at an amusement park in Missouri left seven people injured.

According to Silver Dollar City, the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train came off its tracks on Wednesday. The park stated six guests and one employee were taken by ambulance to nearby medical facilities. Their conditions have not been released.

CNN spoke with a man who was on the train when it derailed.

“We had just passed the part of the ride where they gave the moonshine skit,” Gary Eldridge told the network. “We went around the next corner and the car in front of me acted like it hit a bump and started shaking real bad. It derailed and took the cars in front of it with it.”

It's unclear what caused the train to derail.

The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train is billed as a 20-minute ride through the countryside that surrounds the park.

The park's website says the train is temporarily closed.