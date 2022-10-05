Airbnb offering free housing to those affected by Ian, Fiona

Airbnb announced this week that they are offering temporary housing to those who were displaced by recent hurricanes.

The company said they would offer victims free place to stay that was affected by Hurricane Ian in the U.S. and Hurricane Fiona in the Caribbean.

The company said it would commit $5 million to make it happen.

“Our thoughts are with the people displaced by Hurricane Fiona and Hurricane Ian, and the first responders and organizations on the ground who are diligently working to assist in the wake of these disasters," said Catherine Powell, Airbnb’s Global Head of Hosting in a news release. "We are grateful to Airbnb.org’s nonprofit partners and public agencies that will leverage Airbnb.org and Airbnb resources to connect people in need to a temporary place they can call home while they rebuild."

First responders who are also helping in the recovery efforts would also get free housing, the company said.

To be eligible, Airbnb said you must be connected to one of the official referral agencies, including Global Empowerment Mission, CORE Response, Operation Blessing, and Inspiritus.

In Puerto Rico, Airbnb has partnered with CORE Response and SBP to help victims and first responders.

You can find more information at Airbnb.com/hurricaneianflorida.

Airbnb also announced they donated $250,000 to Florida's Disaster Relief Fund.