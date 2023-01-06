Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Delta: Skymiles customers to get free Wi-Fi on many of its US flights

Delta Free WiFi
Brynn Anderson/AP
FILE - A Delta Air Lines plane takes off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Nov. 22, 2022. Delta announced Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, that it will provide free Wi-Fi service on most of its U.S. flights starting in February. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Delta Free WiFi
Posted at 6:51 PM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 19:51:19-05

Delta airlines says it will soon provide complementary Wi-Fi on "most" of its flights within the United States beginning in February.

The airline announced on Thursday that over 700 planes will have high-speed internet capability for passengers.

The Satellite-based broadband service will use U.S.-based broadband provider Viasat and will be provided by T-Mobile. Delta says it wants to expand the free service on international routes and "Delta Connection" flights by the end of next year.

JetBlue Airways already provides free Wi-Fi service to its passengers.

The announcement was made at CES 2023 in Las Vegas.

Customers will need to have an account with Delta's SkyMiles frequent-flyer program to use the Wi-Fi service. The program is free to join.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap