Fauci stepping down from government roles to pursue next chapter of career

Dr. Anthony Fauci is stepping down from his roles within the U.S. government.

Fauci said he will leave his positions as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation, as well as Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden, in December.

Fauci has spent more than 50 years in the government, serving under seven presidents, Democrats and Republicans.

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to have led the NIAID, an extraordinary institution, for so many years and through so many scientific and public health challenges," Fauci said.

Biden praised Fauci for his service to the country.

"Because of Dr. Fauci’s many contributions to public health, lives here in the United States and around the world have been saved," Biden said.

For many, Fauci became the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was often praised on the left for offering fact-based advice, sometimes countering former President Donald Trump. He was also criticized by people on the right who disagreed with him about mitigation efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Despite the criticism, Fauci, 81, says he's not retiring.

"I want to use what I have learned as NIAID Director to continue to advance science and public health and to inspire and mentor the next generation of scientific leaders as they help prepare the world to face future infectious disease threats," Fauci said.