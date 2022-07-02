Watch Now
Palestinians give bullet that killed journalist to US team

Israel Journalist Killed
Majdi Mohammed/AP
Yellow tape marks bullet holes on a tree and a portrait and flowers create a makeshift memorial on o May 19, 2022, at the site where Palestinian-American Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed in the West Bank city of Jenin. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
Posted at 4:42 PM, Jul 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-02 17:44:07-04

The Palestinian Authority says it has given the bullet that killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to American forensic experts.

The move takes a step toward resolving a standoff with Israel over the investigation into her death. Abu Akleh, a veteran correspondent who was well known throughout the Arab world, was fatally shot while covering an Israeli military raid on May 11 in the occupied West Bank. The Palestinians, along with colleagues who were with her, say she was killed by Israeli fire. Israel says its troops were in a battle with Palestinian gunmen, and it's unclear who fired the fatal shot.

It says the bullet must be inspected to understand what happened.

“We are confident and certain of our investigations and the results we have reached,” said Palestinian attorney general, Akram al-Khateeb.

