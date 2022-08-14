Police: Man killed himself after ramming into vehicle barrier at US Capitol

The U.S. Capitol Police said a man shot and killed himself early Sunday morning after he rammed into a vehicle barricade near the U.S. Capitol Building.

Police said the incident occurred just after 4 a.m. when a man drove into the vehicle barricade at East Capitol Street and Second Street.

As he was getting out of the vehicle, the car became engulfed in flames, and he fired several shots into the air, police said.

Police said they responded immediately when they heard the shots, and as they approached him, he shot himself.

According to the statement, police said that it doesn't appear that any members of Congress were being targeted.

"It does not appear officers fired their weapons," police said.

Nobody else was hurt, police said.

Police said their investigators are looking into the man’s background.

The statement read that DC’s Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation of the man's death.