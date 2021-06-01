Walmart increasing store hours, Target reopening fitting rooms, Sam's Club bringing back samples this week

After a year since the coronavirus pandemic began, and as more and more Americans are getting vaccinated, three major retailers are making changes this week.

Walmart is set to change its hours, Target is reopening its fitting rooms, and Sam's Club is bringing back free samples.

Starting June 5, Walmart will expand its store hours from 6 a.m.-11 p.m., unless otherwise restricted by local and state mandates.

According to USA Today, Walmart will continue to host its weekly senior hours on Tuesdays from 6-7 a.m.

Walmart added that beginning July 3, most of its in-store pharmacies and vision centers would resume "pre-COVID hours."

Pharmacies will open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, Saturday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Most vision centers will be open from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and will also be available on Saturdays and Sundays.

On Tuesday, Target updated its website to let customers know that they will once again be able to try on clothes in its fitting rooms.

They also added that the fitting rooms "are open at all Target stores, except for a small number of fitting rooms being used for vaccinations."

Target added that they'd "continue to frequently disinfect and clean our stores throughout the day, as we have throughout the pandemic, and have team members dedicated to high-touch areas like fitting rooms."

Last week Costco announced it was bringing samples back for its customers.

On Tuesday, Sam's Club also announced that they are planning to bring back free samples.