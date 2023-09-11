Bills for use of Air Evac ambulances come as a shock to patients

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you've got a full-time job, you probably have health insurance that you help pay for and having that coverage is important because it helps pay your medical bills especially if you have a medical emergency.

But some people are discovering that air ambulance flights are not always covered by their insurance. There's a loophole in the law and you know these flights are really expensive.

They're often well into the tens of thousands of dollars and people are getting stuck with huge bills for these flights that they have no way to pay.

Rob Shelton had a stroke at his home in Nolensville. Paramedics raced him to the nearest hospital, StoneCrest in Smyrna where doctors quickly determined he needed the kind of care they couldn't provide.

They wanted to move him to Skyline Medical Center some 25 miles away which can take more than half an hour under the best conditions.

So doctors called Air Evac, a medical air transport company with helicopters staffed and equipped like an ICU.

"There really wasn’t a choice as far as the flight. It wasn’t hey, you can have a flight or an ambulance or you can drive yourself. It was he could die. We are taking him," Shelton said.

While Air Evac is an in-network provider and the trip should have been covered under Shelton's policy with BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, he was billed for the entire amount.

It was $51,000.

"I thought how am I going to pay this?" he asked.

For Steve Hedges it was all of the symptoms of a heart attack. The closest hospital was just a mile away in Benton County. But the paramedic who evaluated Hedges thought it would be better to fly him directly by Air Evac to St. Thomas West in Nashville.

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee denied both Steve Hedges' claim and Rob Shelton's because the insurance company said the flights were "medically unnecessary."

Hedges was stuck with a bill for $65,000.

Dr. Melissa Costello is an emergency room physician and national medical director for Global Medical Response, the parent company of Air Evac.

"They are turning down trips that a year or two years ago they paid," Costello said.