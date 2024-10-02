Watch Now
Pleasant today, warming up again for the rest of the week (10.2.24)

Nikki-Dee early-morning weather: Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Clearing Skies Today

Forecast:
Today: AM Clouds then Clearing |High: 76| N-5
Tonight: Becoming Pt. Cloudy, Patchy Fog |Low: 55| NE-5 then Lt./Var.
Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny |High: 82| Lt/Var then S-5

In Depth:
A cold front has pushed to our east leaving us with a nice
fall day with highs in the 70s. Warmer weather will return for
the rest of the week with highs in the 80s. There's a slight
shower and thunderstorm chance Friday, but most of us will
be dry through the weekend.

Another cold front will sweep across the region Sunday night. This will
bring us a great weather for the start of next week with highs in the 70s.

