Pleasant today, warming up again for the rest of the week (10.2.24)

Clearing Skies Today

Forecast:

Today: AM Clouds then Clearing |High: 76| N-5

Tonight: Becoming Pt. Cloudy, Patchy Fog |Low: 55| NE-5 then Lt./Var.

Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny |High: 82| Lt/Var then S-5

In Depth:

A cold front has pushed to our east leaving us with a nice

fall day with highs in the 70s. Warmer weather will return for

the rest of the week with highs in the 80s. There's a slight

shower and thunderstorm chance Friday, but most of us will

be dry through the weekend.

Another cold front will sweep across the region Sunday night. This will

bring us a great weather for the start of next week with highs in the 70s.