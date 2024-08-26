No lane closures this Labor Day weekend, so travel easy!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — No one likes traffic, especially when traveling. With this in mind, Tennessee Department of Transportation is discontinuing all lane closures for the Labor Day weekend to make travel easier!

It will stop at noon on Friday, August 30, and resume at 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3.

“We want to ensure that the thousands of travelers using Tennessee’s roadways during this period arrive at their destinations quickly and safely without being impeded by road construction delays," TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley said. "We also want to ensure the safety of our HELP Truck drivers who will be working. Please pay attention, move over, and slow down for all first responders. It’s the law!”

Workers will still be on-site in several construction zones, so be sure to observe speed limits and be aware of areas with workers around.