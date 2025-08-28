Old East Bank scrapyard likely to become parking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New insight this morning on future of the old East Bank scrapyard.

The Nashville Business Journal reports that the new owners of the site are pondering a pavement plan for much-needed parking.

This comes just weeks after the property was sold for $245 million, making it one of the largest land deals in the city’s history.

The owners have reportedly talked with the Titans about using the 47-acre space for parking at the new Nissan Stadium which is being built nearby, according to the business journal.

The stadium is slated to open in 2027.

The new owners of the yard, a team of 50 plus private investors have said in the past they want to keep Nashville's families at the center of their plans.

The parking plan would be a short-term option... as the owners strategize on bigger plans for the site.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at eric.pointer@newschannel5.com.