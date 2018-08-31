Iconic Tennessee Restaurant Can't Staff The Kitchen

LEBANON, Tenn. - A longtime iconic Lebanon restaurant is dangerously short staffed on cooks, according to the restaurant's manager, Patty Lehew.

The Snow White Drive In is a staple in Lebanon, but the American-style diner can't sustain its posted business hours because it's so short staffed.

"There's so many jobs available in this area, I think, is part of the problem," said Lehew. "There's a lot of the Amazons, just so many things in Lebanon, there's just not enough to go around."

Filling the restaurant with hungry guests is no problem. At any hour during its early shift, people flood the indoor and outdoor tables waiting for service. Most of the parking is taken by people waiting to be served at their cars, and there are even people picking up orders.

However, the restaurant is designed to operate with five or six cooks on staff. Right now, they've got two.

"You can look anywhere in town, everybody needs help," said Lehew. "Everybody. It's not just us."

Customers have taken notice. The front door has a sign stating the restaurant is in need of new staff. They even list their operating hours, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. They used to close at 8 p.m.

"It's a shame that they have to close early. That's got to be hurting their income," said Greg McCollom, an admitted regular.

Lehew said unemployment being so low may be a factor in their difficulty hiring. She hopes the restaurant can stay afloat until they find more staff.