One Nashville teen's college application was truly spooky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville teen, who plans to design theme parks as an adult, used his Halloween as an opportunity to expand his portfolio.

Homemade tombstones, skeletons, and a caged blackbird were all part of the menagerie.

“If you ever want to make your store-bought skeleton look better dismantle the jaw it always just makes it look so much scarier,” 17-year-old Mitchell Kriksciun said.

“My grandma bought it for me back in 2012, almost 10 years ago. He used to talk and crow and stuff but he’s dead now. He’s still in his little cage,” Kriksciun said, "Basically, I want to go to college for theme park design, and so I’ve spent a couple of months working on this and custom crafting some set pieces for here, and essentially kind of my portfolio to get into college."

Mitchell worked on the decorations for months.

"We get a lot of comments and compliments. Sometimes, the occasional someone will drive by and just go, 'haha' like an evil laugh or something, but it’s fun," Kriksciun said.

Mitchell's favorite part is Carrie's grave and a large kettle.

"It’s a giant 5-foot round cauldron. I started with a beach ball and fiberglassed over that, and then I painted and added all this texture," Kriksciun said.

While it's a spooky display, what's truly scary is applying to college.

"I’m very proud of what I’ve done, but I really will feel most accomplished if I get into the college I want to go to," Kriksciun said.