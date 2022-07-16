LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Lebanon Police Department is offering a thousand dollar reward for anyone with information on the person or people responsible for vandalizing over 150 headstone markers at Cedar Grove and Wilson County Memorial cemeteries.

The police say it happened in the overnight hours between Friday, July 15th and Saturday, July 17th. They believe tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage was done.

They ask if you have any information concerning this incident, you are asked to contact Detective Jeremy Johnson at 615-453-4337 or johnsonj@lebanontn.org.

