Over 45,000 NES, CEMC customers without power due to weather-related outages

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Over 30,000 NES customers and 15,800 CEMC customers are currently without power due to weather-related outages, totaling more than 45,000 customers impacted in the Middle Tennessee area.

Keep this graphic handy should you lose power as the storm line blows through. #StaySafeNashville pic.twitter.com/QNPb2r6ovB — Nashville Electric Service (@NESpower) March 3, 2023

NES has an interactive map on its website, as does CEMC.

We will also continue to update you as the outage numbers change.

Remember to stay weather-aware as storms pass through the area. The Middle Tennessee area is under a Storm 5 Alert until 1 p.m.