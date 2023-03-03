Watch Now
Over 45,000 NES, CEMC customers without power due to weather-related outages

Downed trees and wires cause power outages in Antioch
Posted at 11:25 AM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 13:55:38-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Over 30,000 NES customers and 15,800 CEMC customers are currently without power due to weather-related outages, totaling more than 45,000 customers impacted in the Middle Tennessee area.

NES has an interactive map on its website, as does CEMC.

We will also continue to update you as the outage numbers change.

Remember to stay weather-aware as storms pass through the area. The Middle Tennessee area is under a Storm 5 Alert until 1 p.m.

