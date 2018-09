Pedestrian Hit, Injured At I-440, Nolensville Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A pedestrian was hit and critically injured by a vehicle south of downtown Nashville.

The crash happened at Interstate 440 and Nolensville Pike before 8 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities said details on the wreck were limited. The pedestrian was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.

The off-ramp was blocked to westbound drivers, and it was not expected to reopen until 9 a.m.

The crash remained under investigation.