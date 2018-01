Police: Early morning robbery leads to shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Police are investigating after a man says he was robbed and shot overnight.

Officers say around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, the victim was dropped off at TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his leg, as well as injuries to his face.

The victim was later transferred to Skyline Medical Center with serious injuries.

Investigators say they talked with the victim, who claims he was robbed of his wallet and hit in the face by the suspect.

Officers say right now, they aren't sure where the crimes took place.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.