Police: Woman Charged After Fight With Grandmother Over Drugs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A young woman was arrested after police say she attacked her elderly grandmother at their Nashville home.

According to an affidavit from Metro Nashville Police, the grandmother had asked her granddaughter, identfied as Linsey Hudson, to help her clean up their Hickoryview Drive home.

Hudson allegedly responded “not until I get some drugs in me” and then she proceeded to attack her grandmother demanding money to buy narcotics.

Police say she threatened to kill her and held her captive in a bathroom.

The victim later managed to call police and officers arrived to find her covered in bruises.

The 28-year-old was booked on assault charges.

