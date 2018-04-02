Police See Disturbing Trend Of Dogs Found Shot, Killed

Flood Advisory issued April 2 at 5:20PM CDT expiring April 3 at 11:00PM CDT in effect for: Lee

Flood Advisory issued April 2 at 5:20PM CDT expiring April 5 at 11:00PM CDT in effect for: Estill

Flood Warning issued April 2 at 4:48PM CDT expiring April 3 at 10:48AM CDT in effect for: Hancock

Flood Warning issued April 2 at 12:04PM CDT expiring April 3 at 4:04PM CDT in effect for: Ballard, McCracken

Flood Warning issued April 2 at 12:04PM CDT expiring April 3 at 4:04PM CDT in effect for: Daviess, Henderson

Flood Warning issued April 2 at 12:04PM CDT expiring April 3 at 4:04PM CDT in effect for: Crittenden, Union

Flood Warning issued April 2 at 12:04PM CDT expiring April 3 at 4:04PM CDT in effect for: McCracken

Flood Warning issued April 2 at 12:04PM CDT expiring April 3 at 4:04PM CDT in effect for: Union

Flood Warning issued April 2 at 12:04PM CDT expiring April 3 at 4:04PM CDT in effect for: Crittenden, Union

Flood Warning issued April 2 at 12:04PM CDT expiring April 3 at 4:04PM CDT in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston

Flood Warning issued April 2 at 12:04PM CDT expiring April 3 at 4:04PM CDT in effect for: Ballard, McCracken

Flood Warning issued April 2 at 12:04PM CDT expiring April 3 at 4:04PM CDT in effect for: Daviess, Henderson

Flood Warning issued April 2 at 12:04PM CDT expiring April 3 at 4:04PM CDT in effect for: Henderson, Union

Flood Warning issued April 2 at 12:04PM CDT expiring April 3 at 4:04PM CDT in effect for: Henderson, Union

Flood Warning issued April 2 at 12:04PM CDT expiring April 3 at 4:04PM CDT in effect for: Union

Flood Warning issued April 2 at 12:04PM CDT expiring April 3 at 4:04PM CDT in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston

Flood Warning issued April 2 at 12:04PM CDT expiring April 3 at 4:04PM CDT in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman

Flood Warning issued April 2 at 12:04PM CDT expiring April 3 at 4:04PM CDT in effect for: McCracken

Flood Warning issued April 2 at 12:04PM CDT expiring April 3 at 4:04PM CDT in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman

Flood Advisory issued April 2 at 11:51AM CDT expiring April 6 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Lake

Flood Advisory issued April 2 at 11:51AM CDT expiring April 8 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Shelby

Flood Warning issued April 2 at 11:47AM CDT expiring April 15 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued April 2 at 11:47AM CDT expiring April 16 at 4:00PM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued April 2 at 9:11AM CDT expiring April 9 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Daviess

Flood Warning issued April 2 at 8:49AM CDT expiring April 6 at 3:00AM CDT in effect for: McLean, Webster

Flood Warning issued April 2 at 8:49AM CDT expiring April 6 at 4:00AM CDT in effect for: Muhlenberg

Flood Warning issued April 1 at 9:35PM CDT expiring April 10 at 9:43AM CDT in effect for: Henderson, Union

Flood Warning issued April 1 at 9:35PM CDT expiring April 3 at 1:34AM CDT in effect for: Ballard, McCracken

Flood Warning issued April 1 at 9:35PM CDT expiring April 3 at 1:34AM CDT in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman

Flood Warning issued April 1 at 9:35PM CDT expiring April 10 at 11:48PM CDT in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston

Flood Warning issued April 1 at 9:35PM CDT expiring April 3 at 1:34AM CDT in effect for: Crittenden, Union

Flood Warning issued April 1 at 9:35PM CDT expiring April 11 at 11:54AM CDT in effect for: Union

Flood Warning issued April 1 at 9:35PM CDT expiring April 3 at 1:34AM CDT in effect for: McCracken

Flood Warning issued April 1 at 9:35PM CDT expiring April 9 at 3:43PM CDT in effect for: Daviess, Henderson

Flood Warning issued April 1 at 8:35PM CDT expiring April 3 at 6:00PM CDT in effect for: Butler, Muhlenberg, Ohio

Flood Advisory issued April 1 at 7:46PM CDT expiring April 6 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Lake

Flood Advisory issued April 1 at 7:46PM CDT expiring April 8 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Shelby

Flood Warning issued April 1 at 7:41PM CDT expiring April 11 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued April 1 at 7:41PM CDT expiring April 12 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued April 1 at 9:14AM CDT expiring April 5 at 3:00PM CDT in effect for: Muhlenberg

Flood Warning issued April 1 at 9:14AM CDT expiring April 5 at 3:00PM CDT in effect for: Muhlenberg

Flood Advisory issued March 30 at 12:08PM CDT expiring April 3 at 3:06PM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Advisory issued March 29 at 11:43AM CDT expiring April 4 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Advisory issued March 29 at 11:41AM CDT expiring April 4 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale