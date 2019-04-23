NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two sisters have been charged with felony aggravated assault after they allegedly began attacking attendees of a visitation at a funeral home in North Nashville.

According to police, Angel Chatman, 28 and Travonda Chatman, 26, arrived at Terrell Broady Funeral Home around 1 p.m. on Monday to attend a visitation.

When they arrived, the women were told by family members that they were not welcome. This led to the parties starting to argue.

During the argument, Angel Chatman reportedly pulled out a knife and cut the sister of the deceased on her back.

The sisters then both allegedly pulled out pistols and threatened the mother and the uncle of the deceased.

The Chatmans then left the funeral home and attempted to flee in an Infiniti SUV. However, while backing up, Angel struck a pickup truck that was pulling into the parking lot at the same time.

The brother of the deceased was the passenger in the truck and got out of the vehicle.

Angel Chapman is then said to have put the SUV back in reverse, pinning the brother between her vehicle and the pick-up truck.

Both the brother and the sister of the deceased were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment to their non-life-threatening injuries.

Angel Chatman turned herself into police late Monday afternoon.

Police are still looking for Travonda Chatman.