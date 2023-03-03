Watch Now
Power outage totals surpass 147,000 during severe weather Friday

Downed trees and wires cause power outages in Antioch
power outage map
Posted at 11:25 AM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 17:19:22-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Over 115,500 NES customers and nearly 32,000 CEMC customers were without power due to weather-related outages by 3:30 p.m. Friday, totaling more than 147,000 impacted in the Middle Tennessee area.

Reported outages totaled approximately 2,300 NES customers around 12:48 p.m. and continued to climb through the afternoon as winds raged through the region.

View photos of the damage that raged across the Middle Tennesse region in the wake of the winds.

NES released the following statement:

"Outage reports continue to rise this afternoon. This is primarily due to sustained winds following this morning's storm line. Roughly 112,000 NES customers are without power at this time. There are at least 10 broken power poles that are greatly impacting the outage numbers. We have 25 sets of crew members in the field and are bringing in additional contract crews for support. We will not stop until power is restored for all. Additional updates will be provided as they are available."

One of the many businesses affected by the electricity outage was Nashville Humane Association, which announced its decision to close early.

To view the full list of affected areas in real-time, NES has an interactive map on its website, as does CEMC.

We will also continue to update you as the outage numbers change.

Remember to stay weather-aware as storms pass through the area. The Middle Tennessee area is under a Storm 5 Alert.

