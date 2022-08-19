Power outages, road closures in Franklin after school bus strikes utility pole Friday morning

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Traffic to Downtown Franklin is currently being impacted by road closures and power outages across the area after a school bus struck a pole Friday morning.

Franklin Police say downed wires from the pole have caused them to have to close Murfreesboro Road from Mack Hatcher into downtown.

The school bus that hit the pole did not have any children on board. Crews are currently working to remove the bus and the downed wires in the area.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes and expect heavy congestion near the closure and on those alternates. In addition to the closures, Franklin Special School District says there are school bus delays as the buses try to navigate through the closures.

Williamson County Emergency Management estimates the closures will last 5 to 6 hours.