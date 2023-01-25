Remington College offers free production workshop to community (AIRS WEDNESDAY)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In an effort to expand music production access, Remington College offers a free production workshop once a month at their campus studio in Nashville.

"A lot of music education, in my experience, I never received too much hands-on instruction. And a lot of the stuff that I've you know, that I'm teaching about, has been learning through trial and error and, you know, through my peers and not through a formal school setting, so if I can give that to newcomers, and inspire them to you know, start creating...then it's all worth it," explained Remington College Beats Production and Recording Arts Technology Program Chair Matt Zotti.

Zotti teaches the basics of music theory and helps each participant learn a producing software to create their own beats.

"Usually [it] happens within a couple hours," said Zotti of how long it takes new participants to learn the program. "Because that's when they're finally expressing themselves, right? And they're not just doing what I'm telling them and I'm not teaching them about quarter notes and eighth notes like, okay, I've given you the instructions. Now, you use your tastes and make your beat and I think that's when you know, the creativity starts."

Some participants have no exposure to music while others have already begun to pursue it.