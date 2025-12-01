Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
School delays: Dec. 2, 2025

All public schools in the counties below are on a 2-hour delay for Tuesday Dec. 2, 2025, due to weather:

Benton County
Henry County
Houston County
Humphreys County

Vandy's band of misfits turns heads with 7-1 start

This is a story I immediately went home and showed my boys - young athletes with big dreams. The Vanderbilt football team's success has stolen the spotlight - what I love about Steve Layman's story is he reveals the individual hardships it took to get there. As Clark Lea says, "we all have scuff marks." This team proves perseverance pays off!

- Carrie Sharp

