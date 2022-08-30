Silver Alert issued for missing 62-year-old woman last seen Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 62-year-old woman who was last seen on Friday.

Police say Judy Lynn Grim was last seen in Springfield on August 26 just after midnight. She is 5 feet 4 inches and 100 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair dyed burgandy.

She was last seen wearing cream sweatpants, a black tank top and was barefoot.

Judy has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return without assistance. If you see her, you're asked to call Coopertown Police at 615-384-4911 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.