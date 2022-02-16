Watch
Silver Alert issued for missing Brentwood man

Jerry Hudson is 83 years old
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Silver Alert issued for Jerry Hudson of Brentwood
Posted at 6:13 AM, Feb 16, 2022
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing Brentwood man early Wednesday.

The TBI reports Jerry Hudson, 83, has a medical condition that could keep him from returning home safely by himself.

He's described as 5'11", weighing 195 pounds. He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and khakis.

It's unclear at what time he was last seen.

The TBI also did not report whether he could be in a vehicle or where he could be headed.

If you see Hudson, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

