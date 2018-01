NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Fire officials said properly functioning smoke detectors saved four children and two adults during a house fire on Mexico Drive.

"I just replaced the batteries like two or three days ago," said Kimberly McKnight, who said she was getting church clothes out for her children Sunday morning when she smelled something burning.

McKnight and her husband Samuel Henderson rushed the four children out of the house. By the time they were all standing in the front yard, flames had engulfed the whole house.

"When that smoke is in your lungs and you can’t breathe, it’s all you can do," Henderson said. "Get the babies and get up out of here."

Fire officials said the house was a total loss. The family was renting the home, but did not have renter's insurance.

The Red Cross has been helping the family find temporary housing.

A family member also launched a gofundme account* to help replace essential items.

