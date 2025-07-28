Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Spring Hill residents be aware of an increased police presence near Round Hill Lane

Andrew Smith/WRTV Photo
File photo of police lights
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — Spring Hill Police are advising the public that they may seen an increased police presence in the 1300 block of Round Hill Lane.

According to police, this is due to a court-authorized activity. There is no known threat to public safety.

