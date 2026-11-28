NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Shoppers looking to support local businesses this holiday season have more than 90 opportunities to do so at the 11th annual Handmade Nashville Holiday Market on Saturday in Bellevue.

The market runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Red Caboose Park. Organizers encourage shoppers to arrive early, as there's an extra incentive for some of the first visitors.

WATCH: Handmade Nashville Holiday Market brings 90-plus vendors to Bellevue

Handmade Nashville Holiday Market returns to Bellevue with 90+ vendors

Shoppers can browse items from more than 90 vendors, including handmade jewelry, crochet creations, pottery, food and plenty of holiday gifts. There will also be food trucks, live music from local musicians and a visit from Santa.

Organizers are giving away 25 swag bags filled with items donated by vendors. Shoppers who make five purchases can get one while supplies last.

The event falls on Small Business Saturday, when shoppers are asked to support their local shops, restaurants and vendors ahead of the holiday season. Organizers say the money spent at the market goes right back into the community.

"Small Business Saturday itself is so important because you get to meet the maker, you get to meet the small business owner, the family who lives in your neighborhood. These are people who live near you and are working and making handmade items in your community," Chandler Williams Cartozzo said.

"When people come and shop small, the money from our event goes back into the community. So supporting people to support their children, buy presents for their children, and just support the community as well," Michelle Irwin said.

Williams Cartozzo and Irwin are co-owners of Handmade Nashville.

The market is located at Red Caboose Park in Bellevue and runs until 4 p.m.

Will you be shopping small this season? Watch the video above to see the handmade jewelry, pottery and holiday gifts you'll find at this year's market — and get the inside scoop on how to snag one of the 25 limited swag bags before they're gone. Have a favorite local maker or small business you think we should feature? Email me at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com — I'd love to hear your story.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.