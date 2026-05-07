Nashville Mayor frustrated with Waymo vehicles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been one month since Waymo rideshare vehicles hit the roads in Music City

So far, the autonomous vehicles with no human drivers have hit some bumps in the road.

Now, Nashville's mayor is sounding off in an exclusive interview, saying Waymos are a growing source of frustration on city roadways.

"Just in a few weeks with a few cars in the roads... we've already seen some difficult scenarios," said Mayor Freddie O'Connell.

In the past four weeks, Waymos have been caught on camera having issues navigating Nashville roadways.

Most recently, several of the vehicles became confused waiting in traffic at a train crossing.

A couple Waymos tried to pull out of the lane and ended up blocking vehicles coming the other direction.

To date there have been no serious injuries, but certainly plenty of traffic violations. Not that Metro Police can do anything about those.

"We can't issue a citation to a driverless vehicle," said the mayor. "So, they can violate a traffic law and there's no consequence."

If you fail to stop, you get a ticket.

"If a Waymo blew through a stop sign, we wouldn't have anything we can do there," said Mayor O'Connell.

The mayor blames a Tennessee state law that prohibits local governments from having any regulatory authority over the Waymo as long as they meet safety requirements.

"The concern I have with all these disruptive, technology-based things that come online, unfortunately, in Tennessee... [is that] the companies go straight to the state to make sure nobody is going to regulate it."

It is a gray area.

Waymos can be given parking tickets.

But what happens—God forbid—if one hits and kills a pedestrian?

The company would face liability, but there's no driver to charge with manslaughter.

Clearly, the law relating to these types of vehicles will have to evolve.

There are currently ten cities in the U.S. with Waymo vehicles—Nashville is the latest.

In California, lawmakers are passing laws which will allow police to issue moving violation tickets to the manufacturer.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.com