Storms lead to deaths in Arkansas, trap workers in Illinois

(AP) — Storms are leaving damage and are responsible for deaths across several midwest and southern states. Here are the latest updates.

——

2 dead, 5 injured after tornado hits Arkansas nursing home

An Arkansas official says a tornado has ripped through a nursing home, killing two people and injuring five others. Craighead County Judge Marvin Day told KAIT-TV that at least 20 people were trapped after the tornado struck the Monette Manor area. A call by The Associated Press to the county office wasn't immediately returned. The TV station reported that emergency crews from Trumann, and police and firefighters from Jonesboro were headed to the area to assist. The nursing home has about 90 beds.

——

Injuries reported after roof collapse at Amazon warehouse in southern Illinois

There was also inclement weather in Edwardsville, Illinois, where crews were responding to the Amazon warehouse there amid reports of people injured or trapped. The extent of the damage or injuries wasn’t immediately clear.

