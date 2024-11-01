Tennessee AG's office meeting with Center for Reproductive Health patients after lawsuit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Patients had questions after a lawsuit against the Center for Reproductive Health — a now-defunct fertility clinic in Nashville — yielded only a payout to the Tennessee Attorney's Office.

And now, the Tennessee Attorney General's Office is willing to meet with patients this November. This started back in April when the fertility clinic shut down abruptly. Some patients were in the middle of their fertility treatments while hundreds of others suddenly had no way to access their frozen eggs and embryos.

A lawsuit was filed, but the money from the lawsuit isn't going to patients. The AG's office said the money couldn't be used to pay out or cover the damages of individual consumers.

More than $1.6 million of state money has been set aside to pay the company and lawyers brought in by the Tennessee Attorney General's Office to wind things down at the former Nashville fertility clinic.

"When we filed the lawsuit, we also asked for an order from the court appointing a receiver, which is a business person appointed by the judge to take over the business," a letter from AG Jonathan Skrmetti's stated. "We requested this relief so that there was someone in place who could make sure patients’ genetic material were properly protected and a plan was put in place for patients to continue their care. Understandably, many patients have questions and concerns about the State’s lawsuit. In response to requests from patients to meet with us about the case, our office is hosting an in-person meeting for patients.

The state is covering a lot of other expenses too, including the cost to transfer all of the embryos to the new fertility clinic and store them at no charge to patients for the next six months and store patients' medical records for the next 10 years.

If you have questions prior

Patients can email their questions to Kristine.Knowles@ag.tn.gov. by Nov. 11.

How to attend the meeting

If you plan on attending the meeting, please email Rachael Thomas at Rachael.Thomas@ag.tn.gov by Nov. 15. Please indicate if you are bringing a plus one and include their name.



Time: Nov. 18 at 5:30 p.m.



Location: John Sevier State Office Building 500 Dr. MLK, Jr. Boulevard Nashville, TN, 37219



Instructions: The visitor entrance is on the Rep. John Lewis Way side of the building — look for a pair of double doors. Visitors will need to sign in with security and show ID. Let security know you are attending the CRH patient meeting and are going to level G.



Parking: Visitors can park in front of our building located on Dr. MLK, Jr. Boulevard in any lots/spaces designated R, as those spots are available to the public after 5 p.m. on weekdays. There is also a paid garage across Rep. John Lewis Way (enter on MLK). A few blocks away, there is metered street parking on Deaderick Street near the Tennessee Performing Arts Center, which is one street over from MLK. The garage of the Nashville Public Library is also available for parking. If you have any trouble finding the building or the visitor entrance, please call 615-532- 8051.

