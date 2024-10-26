'This is definitely a hot-button case': Gender-affirming case heading to the SCOTUS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The highest court in the country will hear oral arguments in the United States vs. Germetti on December 4th.

The case challenges a controversial law tenacity passed in 2023, bending puberty blockers and hormone therapy for transgender youth.

"This is definitely a hot-button case. It's a hot-button issue and it will get a lot of attention." Brain Fitzpatrick Vanderbilt law professor said.

It's hard to believe a court case with so much writing on it is up against a clock, but that's how the Supreme Court of the United States works.

While the hearing will be quick, likely 16 minutes or so, right now clerks are getting justices up to speed on the case.

"Once the time was up and the little red light came on the podium, you had to stop talking," Fitzpatrick said.

Typically the petitioner and respondent get only 30 minutes each to state their case, take questions, and for rebuttal.

The question in this case is whether the law violates the equal protection clause in the Constitution.

This prepares them for December 4th and saves time.

"If it were just a run-of-the-mill normal case, I would expect the opinion to come out well before the end of June, but because it is such a hot-hot-button high-profile case. I suspect there's going to be a lot of back and forth between the justices as they're writing their opinions." Fitzpatrick said

This is a major decision, so we might not know the outcome until the term ends in June.

