Turning Music City into Movie City: New commission aims to market Nashville as a film destination

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Could Music City soon be known as Movie City? A new commission just approved by Metro Council members aims to market Nashville as a location for films, TV shows, music videos and more.

"We haven’t really paid a lot of attention to our film and TV industry and we need to equalize the field," said Joy Styles, the Metro Council member for district 32 and the sponsor of the bill that creates the Nashville, Music Film and Entertainment Commission. "This is the first time we have ever done anything to bring all of our creative industries together."

Styles has been working on the bill for the last year. Metro Council members approved it on the third vote at the meeting on April 18. Now the process begins of filling the 15 seats on the commission. Styles said individuals who apply need to have industry experience.

Styles said the goal of the commission is to streamline the process for producing everything from films, TV shows, music videos and video games in Nashville - while working to attract and promote diverse projects, and providing producers with the resources they need to be successful.

"We need one centralized location that functions well, and the exciting part is, with this office, we get to do all of those things," said Styles.

In the last week, actress Nicole Kidman has been filming her latest movie titled "Holland, Michigan" in Nashville and Clarksville. Styles said if Nashville can earn a reputation as a good place to work, other similar projects follow. She said the result could be a big revenue boost for Nashville.

"Atlanta is making $1 million a year on permit fees alone," said Styles. "I believe once we get our feet underneath us, eventually I have faith we can get to $1 million a year."

The commission will be tasked with hiring the first executive director for the Nashville Office of Film and Entertainment. Styles hopes to have the commission completed in the next three months and the office up and running by the end of the year. Nashville Mayor John Cooper is expected to sign the bill on May 1.