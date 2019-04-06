COOPERTOWN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two teens were arrested and charged recently after allegedly kidnapping a 12-year-old girl in Coopertown.

The girl's mother witnessed her daughter getting into somebody's vehicle near their driveway on March 31, according to Coopertown police. The mother contacted police and attempted to follow the vehicle, before losing sight of it.

The girl was located shortly thereafter, at which point she was cleared by medics and taken to Coopertown police for questioning.

The suspects, 19-year-old Robert Nutter and 18-year-old Robert Trice, were located on April 2 with the assistance of the Cheatham County Sheriff's Department.

Nutter was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual battery, especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Trice was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Trice has been released on bond; however, Nutter is still in custody on a bond of $112,500.