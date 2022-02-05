Updated regulations to affect new truck driver requirements

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Beginning next week, new federal regulations will go in effect for entry-level commercial motor vehicle drivers.

The new rules start Feb. 7, in effort to improve high highway at the beginning. Individuals who were issued a CDL or an S, P, or H endorsement prior to that won't have to complete the training. To achieve the requirements, it must taken at a school or other entity listed on Federal Motor Carrier Safety

This new training rules apply to obtaining a Class A or B license, upgrading an CDL, or attaining school bus, passenger or hazardous materials endorsement for the first time.

For more information about the new ELDT regulations going into effect, visit https://www.tn.gov/safety/driver-services/commercial-driver-license.html [tn.gov] or https://tpr.fmcsa.dot.gov/ [tpr.fmcsa.dot.gov]