Veteran welcomed home by new four-legged friend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A veteran was welcomed home by family, friends and a new four-legged friend, Franky the dog.

US Army Sergeant Major Christopher Self arrived home Friday from working with the Department of Defense in Afghanistan.

But something made this homecoming extra special - Franky.

Chris had no idea his wife was secretly working to adopt the dog. She surprised him with Franky at the airport to make his homecoming even sweeter.

"His birthday is May 5th. He sent a picture to our daughter of the dog and said tell mom this is all I want for my birthday. I knew right then he was coming home with us," Dana Self said.

Franky is a true survivor. He was severely beaten and abandoned in Montgomery County, which makes his new bond with Chris stronger.

"He had a lot of head trauma...both skin and muscle tissue had been removed. [He] lost both ear flaps," explained Chuck Whitebeck with the Sango Veterinary Hospital.

Chris has also has his own story of recovery. He lost his leg while serving in Iraq.

Their first plans as a new family were to nap then have a lot of play time out in the yard.