Western Kentucky University student set to graduate Saturday killed in storms

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WTVF) — A Western Kentucky University student who was set to graduate this weekend was killed overnight as severe storms ripped through Bowling Green.

He was living in an off-campus residence.

"Kacy and I offer our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the young man’s family and friends, and to all the families in our broader community who have been so affected by the devastation of last night’s storms. Students, if you have not yet made contact with your loved ones, please take a moment to let them know you are OK," said WKU President Timothy C. Caboni in a statement.

Caboni said staff is working to assess the damage, restore power, campus networks and phone lines on Saturday morning.

"In the coming days and weeks, we will repair any damage and clear debris. But the significance of this event will remain with us forever," Caboni said.

WKU said no injuries or fatalities were reported among the residential students.

Commencement ceremonies that were scheduled for Saturday, December 11 have been canceled.