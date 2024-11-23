Woman potentially kidnapped early Saturday morning

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Early morning, around 2 a.m., a possible kidnapping happened on the 1600 block of Pearcy Street in La Vergne involving a woman and two men.

La Vergne police department is seeking any kind of information about this possible kidnapping.

This is an ongoing story and we will update it once we receive more information.

All tips should be directed to (615) 793-7744 or Crime Stoppers, 615-893-STOP (7867).

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Kendrick.Wright@newschannel5.com.