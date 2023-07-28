Watch Now
Woman reported yelling for help out of a car window near Clarksville Starbucks on Thursday

Posted at 12:09 PM, Jul 28, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville Police are looking for more information after a woman was reported yelling for help out of a car window Thursday night.

According to police, witnesses reported a woman in the front passenger seat of a silver Nissan Quest yelling for help near the Starbucks at 100 S. Hampton Place. The vehicle had dark-tinted windows and a white decal sticker located on the rear liftgate window.

At this time, detectives are searching local businesses for video of the incident to determine if the woman was in actual distress and not involved in a prank.

They're asking that anyone who might have been in the area and witnessed the incident contact police at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5694.

