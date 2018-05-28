World War II Veteran Celebrates 99th Birthday

Flash Flood Watch issued May 28 at 2:07PM CDT expiring May 30 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Adair, Allen, Barren, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Butler, Clinton, Cumberland, Edmonson, Grayson, Green, Hancock, Hardin, Hart, Jefferson, Larue, Logan, Marion, Meade, Metcalfe, Monroe, Nelson, Ohio, Oldham, Russell, Shelby, Simpson, Spencer, Taylor, Warren, Washington

Flash Flood Watch issued May 28 at 1:58PM CDT expiring May 30 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Caldwell, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Henderson, Hopkins, Lyon, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union, Webster

Flood Advisory issued May 28 at 1:53PM CDT expiring June 1 at 10:55AM CDT in effect for: Decatur, Hardin

Flash Flood Watch issued May 28 at 11:23AM CDT expiring May 28 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Blount, Monroe, Polk, Sevier

Flash Flood Watch issued May 28 at 3:20AM CDT expiring May 30 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Anderson, Bledsoe, Blount, Bradley, Campbell, Carter, Cocke, Grainger, Greene, Hamblen, Hamilton, Jefferson, Knox, Loudon, McMinn, Marion, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Polk, Rhea, Roane, Scott, Sequatchie, Sevier, Unicoi, Union, Washington

Flash Flood Watch issued May 28 at 3:20AM CDT expiring May 30 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Blount, Monroe, Polk, Sevier

Flash Flood Watch issued May 28 at 2:34AM CDT expiring May 30 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Franklin, Lincoln, Moore

Flash Flood Watch issued May 28 at 2:04AM CDT expiring May 30 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, DeKalb, Dickson, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson, Wilson